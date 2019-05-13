Facts

11:20 13.05.2019

Military-technical cooperation with U.S. will depend on Zelensky's political appointments – Dpty NSDC Secretary Kryvonos

1 min read
U.S. officials are satisfied with the level of defense and military-technical cooperation with Ukraine and are counting on the continuity of Kyiv's policy in this area, including in personnel matters, said Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Serhiy Kryvonos.

Speaking to the U.S.-government Voice of America media outlet, Kryvonos said meetings with representatives of the U.S. military-political leadership confirmed that bilateral defense cooperation "is actively continuing."

"Developments over the last five years have produced fairly good results," he said, adding, "There is no such understanding that something will get worse. Of course, time will tell,"

Kryvonos said the future nature and level of partnership with the United States in the defense sector will depend, first of all, on the personnel decisions of President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky.

"It will depend on what people will join the team, how much they understand the situation and how professional they are," he said.

