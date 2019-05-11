Groysman says ready to head Ukrainian govt. after Rada election

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said he is ready to head the Ukrainian government again after the parliamentary election

"I have an understanding of what to do next, and I could head the government. If the people of Ukraine decide that our team and I are worthy of representing their interests and accomplishing the tasks set by the public, I will be ready to head the government," Groysman told Interfax–Ukraine in an interview.

He noted the importance of forming a strong and united coalition after the election.

"The government's effectiveness depends on how much it can rely on the parliamentary majority," Groysman said.