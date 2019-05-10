Facts

15:07 10.05.2019

Trump's lawyer plans to travel to Kyiv for talks with Zelensky to try to convince him not to stop investigations beneficial to U.S. president

3 min read
Trump's lawyer plans to travel to Kyiv for talks with Zelensky to try to convince him not to stop investigations beneficial to U.S. president

Personal lawyer of U.S. President Donald Trump, Rudolph W. Giuliani, plans to travel to Ukraine in the coming days to convince the new authorities not to stop investigations, which he believes will benefit the American leader, The New York Times has reported.

"We're not meddling in an election, we're meddling in an investigation, which we have a right to do," Mr. Giuliani said in an interview with The New York Times.

According to the New York Times, Giuliani plans to travel to Kyiv in the coming days and wants to meet with the nation's president-elect to urge him to pursue inquiries that allies of the White House contend could yield new information about two matters of intense interest to Mr. Trump.

One is the origin of the special counsel's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election. The other is the involvement of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.'s son in a gas company owned by a Ukrainian oligarch.

"There's nothing illegal about it. Somebody could say it's improper. And this isn't foreign policy — I'm asking them to do an investigation that they're doing already and that other people are telling them to stop. And I'm going to give them reasons why they shouldn't stop it because that information will be very, very helpful to my client, and may turn out to be helpful to my government," the lawyer stressed.

If the meeting with Zelensky does occur, Mr. Giuliani said he was going to tell him what he knows about "the people that are surrounding him, and how important it is to do a full, complete and fair investigation."

He said Zelensky's efforts in Ukraine have the full support of Mr. Trump.

He declined to say specifically whether he had briefed him on the planned meeting with Mr. Zelensky.

"He basically knows what I'm doing, sure, as his lawyer," he said.

In March 2019, the team of Robert Mueller completed the report on the alleged intervention of the Russian Federation in the 2016 elections in the United States and handed it over to the U.S. Attorney General William Barr. In a letter to the Congress, he announced that the investigators had not revealed any signs of collusion between the Russian Federation and D. Trump's campaign headquarters.

The special prosecutor also did not lay charges of obstructing justice against D. Trump, leaving the matter to the discretion of the Prosecutor General. Barr concluded that there were no sufficient grounds for accusing the president.

Later, the U.S. Department of Justice published an edited version of Mueller's report.

However, Democratic congressmen were unhappy with the testimony of William Barr before the Congress about Mueller's report. In addition, representatives of the Democratic Party would like to ask Mueller about whether Trump obstructed his investigation.

Tags: #usa #zelensky #trump #lawyers
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:37 10.05.2019
NABU director took time to prepare documents, questioning did not take place

NABU director took time to prepare documents, questioning did not take place

13:36 09.05.2019
Zelensky: contribution of Ukrainians in victory over Nazism huge, no one has right to privatize this victory

Zelensky: contribution of Ukrainians in victory over Nazism huge, no one has right to privatize this victory

18:48 08.05.2019
Zelensky: We honor, bow before all those who fought against Nazism, died for Ukraine during World War II

Zelensky: We honor, bow before all those who fought against Nazism, died for Ukraine during World War II

13:27 08.05.2019
Zelensky, Freeland discuss plans to combat corruption in Ukraine, ways for peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict

Zelensky, Freeland discuss plans to combat corruption in Ukraine, ways for peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict

09:56 08.05.2019
Deputy Assistant Secretary Kent arrives in Ukraine to discuss reforms, Russian aggression

Deputy Assistant Secretary Kent arrives in Ukraine to discuss reforms, Russian aggression

18:31 07.05.2019
Kyiv mayor Klitschko in Washington discusses with Volker situation in Ukraine before parliamentary elections

Kyiv mayor Klitschko in Washington discusses with Volker situation in Ukraine before parliamentary elections

15:15 07.05.2019
Zelensky assures EU of determination to defeat corruption, de-monopolize energy sector

Zelensky assures EU of determination to defeat corruption, de-monopolize energy sector

14:35 07.05.2019
Zelensky has strong mandate for fighting corruption, 'de-oligarchisation' – EU commissioner Hahn

Zelensky has strong mandate for fighting corruption, 'de-oligarchisation' – EU commissioner Hahn

10:01 07.05.2019
Zelensky's advisor proposes exempting pensioners and state employees from general declaration

Zelensky's advisor proposes exempting pensioners and state employees from general declaration

09:19 07.05.2019
More younger voters support Zelensky, with older voters supporting Poroshenko

More younger voters support Zelensky, with older voters supporting Poroshenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko calls on Merkel to support toughening of sanctions against Russia in response to 'passport decrees'

Justice ministry recovers some $3 mln in Yanukovych's case from accounts of two Cypriot companies in Ukrgasbank

Poroshenko awards title of Hero of Ukraine to SBU head Hrytsak, volunteer Honcharenko, colonel Sokolenko (posthumously)

Implementation of Minsk agreements by Russia, Ukraine to bring peace in Donbas – Volker

Zelensky: contribution of Ukrainians in victory over Nazism huge, no one has right to privatize this victory

LATEST

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg to meet with Poroshenko on May 13

Poroshenko calls on Merkel to support toughening of sanctions against Russia in response to 'passport decrees'

Justice ministry recovers some $3 mln in Yanukovych's case from accounts of two Cypriot companies in Ukrgasbank

Poroshenko awards title of Hero of Ukraine to SBU head Hrytsak, volunteer Honcharenko, colonel Sokolenko (posthumously)

Germany initiates stepping up peace process in Donbas – ambassador

Armed Forces ready to resist Russia's attempts to worsen situation in eastern Ukraine – Deputy NSDC secretary

Ukrainian PM raises issue of calling Russia to account for issue of Russian passports to Donbas residents before Canadian FM

Implementation of Minsk agreements by Russia, Ukraine to bring peace in Donbas – Volker

Poroshenko: descendants of victors over Nazism now defending freedom, civilized choice of Ukrainian people against Russian aggression

One KIA, four WIA amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD