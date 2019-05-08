Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on measures to strengthen state's defense

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, by his decree, has enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) of May 7, 2019 "On measures to strengthen the defense capacity of the state," the press service of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine has reported.

"The document recognizes the need to further improve the development of conceptual approaches to strengthen the state's defense capacity in the face of prolonged aggression on the part of the Russian Federation," the press service said.