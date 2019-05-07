Grenade explosion in Marhanets kills one person, injures another three

Police are establishing the circumstances of the grenade explosion in the town of Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which a person died, three more were injured, including an employee of the patrol police response team.

The incident took place at 15:54 on Lermontov Street in the town of Marhanets on Tuesday, police of Dnipropetrovsk region said on its Facebook page.

According to law enforcement officers, a man died in the blast.

"Also, as a result of the explosion, three people were injured, a member of the patrol police's response team is among them," the message said.

Now the investigative team and bomb experts are working at the scene. All the circumstances of the incident are being established.