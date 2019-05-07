Court refuses to oblige Nasirov to hand over foreign passport

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court has dismissed the prosecutor office's petition for the obligation of ex-head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine Roman Nasirov and the head of the fiscal service department to hand over passports for traveling abroad.

According to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), a court hearing was held on May 6 to consider the indictment against the former head of the State Fiscal Service and the head of the fiscal service department.

"The SAPO prosecutor at the meeting filed a motion to change the pretrial restriction and impose duties on the accused in order to ensure their proper procedural behavior, in particular, the obligation to hand over passports for traveling abroad. Previously, these duties were assigned to the accused, but from May 2 to May 6, 2019 were not valid due to the impossibility of the court to consider on time the petition of the prosecutor to extend their validity period," the report says.

According to the results of consideration of the petition, the panel of judges imposed the obligation on the accused to appear in court on summons, inform the court about the change of residence and work, and refrain from communicating with witnesses in criminal proceedings.