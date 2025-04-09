Interfax-Ukraine

18:07 09.04.2025

SFS former head Nasirov mobilized to AFU straight from court hearing on his own initiative

Former head of the State Fiscal Service (SFS) of Ukraine Roman Nasirov, accused of abuse of office together with former head of the SFS department Volodymyr Novikov, at the final stage of the case, court debates, on his own initiative mobilized to the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Interfax-Ukraine was informed in the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Office (SAPO).

"At the stage of court debates in the case of abuse of office, where Nasirov and the former head of the SFS department are accused, Nasirov's defense lawyer filed a motion to suspend the criminal proceedings in connection with the mobilization of his client," SAPO press secretary Olha Postoliuk said.

According to her, Nasirov's defense lawyer provided the court with a copy of the order that Nasirov was included in the lists of personnel of the military unit from April 7.

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) is to make a decision on this motion on April 11.

As reported, the investigation into Nasirov and the head of the SFS department Novikov was completed back in 2017. Nasirov was suspected of abuse of power and official position (Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), of official forgery (Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), committed when making decisions on the installment payment of tax obligations and debt, as well as when informing the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine about the absence of installment payments exceeding one budget year (which were provided to Nadra Geocenter LLC, Firma XAS LLC, Karpatnadrainvest LLC).

Tags: #nasirov #mobilization

