Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

09:28 10.04.2025

Nasirov's draft to Ukraine’s Armed Forces canceled, investigation underway

The Military Law and Order Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that, in accordance with the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it is investigating the fact of the draft of former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov to military service during his trial.

"It has been established that soldier Nasirov R. M. was drafted into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during mobilization for a special period. The draftee, who voluntarily expressed a desire to serve in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was drafted by order of the commander of the military unit A0139 dated 07.04.2025. It was previously found that the commander recognized the order as unlawful and canceled it," the Armed Forces General Staff reported.

The materials of the investigation for signs of possible abuse of authority will be transferred to law enforcement agencies.

"At the same time, military unit A0139 is subordinate to the Main Command Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Its units, together with other military units, take direct part in combat operations throughout the years of the Russian-Ukrainian war," the Telegram channel of the Military Police of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs.

As reported at the stage of the court debates in the case of abuse of office, where Nasirov and the former head of the State Fiscal Service department are defendants, Nasirov's defense lawyer filed a motion to suspend the criminal proceedings in connection with the mobilization of his client, providing the court with a copy of the order that Nasirov was included in the lists of personnel of the military unit from April 7.

