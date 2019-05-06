Dates of Normandy format meeting not determined yet – Klimkin

Dates of meetings in the Normandy format (France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia) haven't been determined yet, both at the level of state leaders and at the level of foreign ministers, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"Today I can confirm that we don't have any specific dates for the Normandy meetings at any level. As soon as we agree on the agenda, then we will talk about the dates," the minister told reporters in Kyiv on Monday.

Klimkin noted that he is in constant contact with German and French partners, as well as with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker.

Answering the question about the impact of a possible early inauguration of President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky on the date of the meeting in the Normandy format, Klimkin said: "Regardless of the date of the inauguration, we have close contacts with our friends. The only question is which tactics Russia will choose."