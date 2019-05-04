Facts

12:24 04.05.2019

Ukraine at UN demands release of Sushchenko

2 min read
Ukraine at UN demands release of Sushchenko

On the occasion of the UN events to mark the international day of press freedom, Ukrainian diplomats recalled the illegal imprisonment of journalist Roman Sushchenko in Russia and the suppression of freedoms by Russia in the occupied Crimea, the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the UN said on Twitter.

"As the UN community gathers to mark #WorldPressFreedomDay, Ukraine appeals for the release of Roman #Sushchenko, a Ukrainian journalist @UKRINFORM, who remains behind bars in the Russian Federation under fabricated charges. #PressFreedom #FreeSushchenko," the message reads.

Also, the Ukrainian mission at the UN noted that the state of freedom of speech in the temporarily occupied Crimea is of the greatest concern.

"Areas of utmost concern remain #Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia. Crimean journalists and bloggers critical of the occupation are facing prosecution and prison sentences, while harassment of independent media and activists are intensifying. #WorldPressFreedomDay #FreePress," it says.

In addition, they added that more than 70 citizens of Ukraine were detained in the occupied Crimea for political reasons - "for simply raising the Ukrainian flag over their house, or perusing their cultural or religious rights."

"The case of Oleh #Sentsov, a jailed Ukrainian film maker and writer, is probably the most appalling examples of how the Russian occupation authorities in #Crimea crack down on the freedom of expression. This practice must be resolutely condemned. #WorldPressFreedomDay," the diplomats added.

Tags: #un #sushchenko
