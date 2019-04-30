Zelensky visiting head of Orthodox Church of Ukraine at Kyiv monastery

Ukrainian President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky and head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epiphany of Kyiv and all Ukraine, are meeting at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in the Ukrainian capital.

The Church did not provide any details about the meeting.

The post contained a photograph of Zelensky and Metropolitan Epiphany.