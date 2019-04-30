Zelensky has status of "newly president-elect of Ukraine," will officially take presidential office after his inauguration

President-elect of Ukraine following the second round of presidential elections, Volodymyr Zelensky, whose results were previously announced by the Central Election Commission, now has the status of "newly elected President of Ukraine," and his official taking the office will occur after the inauguration in the Verkhovna Rada, head of the CEC Tetiana Slipachuk has said.

"Now we call Zelensky "the newly elected president" in accordance with article 87 of the law "On the election of the president of Ukraine." This is analogous to the internationally accepted English-speaking "president-elect," which is functional before the president has gained authority. He [Zelensky] is the newly elected president of Ukraine, who becomes empowered after taking the oath at the ceremonial meeting of the Verkhovna Rada," she said at a briefing on Tuesday after the announcement of the official results of the presidential elections.

Slipachuk noted that this meeting of the parliament should take place within 30 days after the official announcement of the results of the election of the head of the Ukrainian state in the newspapers Holos Ukrainy and Uriadovy Kurier.