Putin promises to honor all social obligations to Donbas residents with Russian passports

All social obligations to Donbas residents, who are to acquire Russian passports, will be honored, it will cause no serious strain on the Russian budget, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

"As for the fulfillment or non-fulfillment of our social obligations to new Russian citizens, undoubtedly, all social obligations, really all of them - welfare benefits, pensions, increasing them, those pensions - everything will be fulfilled. There are no doubts at all," he said, replying to an Interfax question, at a press conference in Beijing.

"It will cause no serious strain on the Russian budget related to some possible, future failures in the Russian social system itself," the Russian president said.

"It is absolutely unlikely, it was not a spontaneous decision, and it wasn't made on the spur of the moment. We estimated everything. Both the number of people seeking to obtain our passports and the amount of pensioners among them. It is approximately one-third of that contingent, which we believe may claim our citizenship," Putin said.