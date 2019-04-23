Facts

14:21 23.04.2019

Savchenko not planning to be in opposition to Zelensky

Savchenko not planning to be in opposition to Zelensky

Nadiia Savchenko, a Ukrainian MP and former Russian prisoner who was released from custody on April 16, has admitted to sharing the views contained in the provisions of Ukrainian new president-elect Volodymyr Zelensky's manifesto, adding that at this point she is not planning to be in opposition to him.

"I saw that all the old political forces can only work the following way: in coalition if they reach an agreement and in opposition if they don't. No agreements. I won't sit down with the opposition. It was enough for me to read the candidate's manifesto. Many points are exactly like those I stated three years ago," Savchenko told reporters on the sidelines of the parliament on Tuesday when asked whether she will support the new president or stay in opposition.

"What I saw in Zelensky's program is what should be there. I think that should be supported," she said.

However, Savchenko noted that she is ready to be an opponent on some argumentative issues.

Savchenko, who appeared in the parliament for the first time since March 2018, when she was taken into custody, said she is now getting up to speed, studying in particular the language bill currently under consideration in the Ukrainian parliament.

"Regarding my future in this parliament, I will continue as people's deputy since I swore allegiance to the Ukrainian people. As regards my further political future: yes, I will be staying in politics. I won't be on my own. I have my team," Savchenko said.

Savchenko has also unveiled her plans to run in the parliamentary election this fall together with her political force, the Public Political Platform of Nadiia Savchenko.

Savchenko and former head of the Officer Corps POW liberation center Volodymyr Ruban were released from custody in the Brovary District Court in the Kyiv region after the period of their arrest expired at midnight on April 16, 2019, and the court refused to extend it.

Suspected by authorities of activities aimed at violent change or overthrow of the constitutional system or government takeover, attempt on the life of a public official or civil society activist, setting up a terrorist group or terrorist organization and illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives, Savchenko had been in custody since March 23, 2018.

