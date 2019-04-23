Facts

09:12 23.04.2019

About 41,640 people infected with measles in Ukraine since year's start

About 41,640 people, including 22,369 children, have got sick with measles since the beginning of this year, the Public Health Center said on its website.

A total of 2,141 people, including 1,035 children, have been infected with measles between April 12 and April 18.

The largest number of new measles cases was reported in Kharkiv region (290 measles patients, 74 children), Ternopil region (219/162), Kyiv region (187/71), Lviv region (161/120) and in the city of Kyiv (170/82) over the reported week.

The Ukrainian Health Ministry urged the health care departments in the Rivne, Zakarpattia, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions, where the largest number of measles cases were reported, to tighten measures to counter the disease and increase the level of immunization.

As of April 18, 2019, Ukraine has had over 1.002 million dozes of vaccines against measles, mumps and German measles manufactured in Belgium and the United States.

Tags: #ukraine #measles
