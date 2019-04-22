Merkel invites Zelensky to Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has congratulated Volodymyr Zelensky on winning the Ukrainian presidential election and invited him to visit Berlin.

"I will be happy to host you in Berlin in the near future. I wish you happiness and success in the tasks you face," Merkel said in her congratulatory telegram, the German government press service stated.

The settlement of the situation in Ukraine and peaceful settlement of the conflict is very important for Germany, as well as reforms of the legal system, decentralization of power, and the fight against corruption, she said.

"The federal government will continue to support Ukraine, especially in its right to sovereignty and territorial integrity," Merkel said in her telegram.

A total of 73.17% of voters opted for Zelensky in the second round of the election. Ukraine's incumbent President Petro Poroshenko received 24.5% of the vote, the republic's Central Elections Commission said after processing 95.06% of electronic protocols.