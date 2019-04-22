One KIA, one WIA in hostilities in JFO zone on Monday – Defense ministry

Russia-led militants carried out nine attacks on Ukrainian army positions in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action (KIA), another one as wounded in action (WIA).

"Since Monday midnight, as of 12:00, the Russian occupation forces have already carried out nine provocative attacks on the defensive positions of Ukrainian defenders. (...) According to available information, at night, one Ukrainian hero, born in 1998, died as a result of shelling by Russian occupation troops. In addition, as a result of the enemy shelling attack, one of our defenders was injured. Now the soldier is receiving qualified assistance in a hospital," the Defense Ministry said on its website.