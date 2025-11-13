Occupiers suffer significant losses in Pokrovsk, actions in Ocheretyne axis distract their forces – Syrsky

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Russian occupiers suffer heavy losses in Pokrovsk axis of the frontline, which remains the main one in the context of their offensive, and the actions of the Defense Forces in the neighboring Ocheretyne axis between the cities of Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region do not allow the enemy to concentrate the main efforts in Pokrovsk, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky said.

"Ukrainian defenders from mechanized military units, Air Assault Forces' brigades, units of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment, operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces, and other soldiers from the Defense Forces of Ukraine are effectively operating in the city of Pokrovsk and its environs. The enemy continues to suffer significant losses – both in manpower and equipment. Assault groups of the occupiers and their places of accumulation are being identified and destroyed," Syrsky said in Telegram channel on Thursday evening.

According to him, special attention is being paid to strengthening units in this direction, "providing our soldiers with everything they need, as well as strengthening logistical routes."

"Our active actions in Ocheretyne axis are also continuing, which forces the enemy to disperse its forces and does not allow it to concentrate its main efforts in Pokrovsk area. In total, 189 square kilometers were liberated during the operation, and 257.7 square kilometers were cleared of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups," Syrsky said.

In Huliaipole and Orikhiv axes in Zaporizhia region, the enemy continues to make attempts to exhaust Ukrainian units with massive shelling and actions of small assault groups, but they also suffer heavy losses.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces are carrying out measures to block and comprehensively fire-strike the occupiers near the settlements of Yablukove, Vesele and Solodke. Our units are also conducting search and strike operations to identify and destroy enemy sabotage groups that seek to secretly penetrate deep into our defense. Over the past 24 hours alone, in the operational zone of the South Group of Forces, the enemy lost 239 people killed and wounded and 43 units of various military equipment," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

Syrsky reported on the escalation of strikes on targets in the Russian territory and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine: "since the beginning of November, 33 facilities of the Russian aggressor have been successfully hit at the strategic level (Deep Strike), and 41 at the operational level (Middle Strike). "For complex strikes, domestically developed long-range weapons 'Flamingo,' 'Bars' and 'Lyuty' are also used," he said.