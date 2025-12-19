Number of Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland after allowing men aged 18-22 to travel rises insignificantly – Ambassador

Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

Allowing Ukrainian men under 22 to travel abroad did not significantly affect the number of Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland, Ambassador of Switzerland to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova Félix Baumann has said.

"If you look at the last 24 months, or the past two years, the number [of refugees from Ukraine] has been quite stable in Switzerland… It has generally ranged between 67,000 and 70,000… it has slightly increased this year. Over the past months, we have seen about 1,000 requests for special protection status from young Ukrainian men aged 18-22, between September and November… The number of arrivals in Switzerland is not very large; and the overall increase in the number of refugees in the country was not very significant," Baumann said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He said 36% of Ukrainian citizens in Switzerland are currently employed.

"This year, the federal government set a new goal: 50% employment for refugees who have been in Switzerland for three years. Experience has shown that achieving this goal takes longer than initially anticipated. Therefore, the new criterion focuses on the length of stay. Currently, the overall employment rate among refugees is about 36%. However, if we consider only those who have been in Switzerland for more than three years – essentially those who arrived in 2022 – the rate is already quite close to the stated goal," the ambassador said.

When listing employment opportunities, he first of all indicated knowledge of German or French, which usually takes at least two years to learn to become proficient. "Second, there is a shortage of childcare facilities for small children in Switzerland. This is particularly important because the largest category of refugees consists of mothers alone with their children. Without childcare options, they cannot enter the workforce. Third, the recognition of diplomas can be a barrier, sometimes creating unrealistic expectations," Baumann said.

Commenting on the restrictions on protection status for people from seven western regions of Ukraine, he stressed that "nothing changes for those already in Switzerland who arrived before November from these regions – they can stay as before," but people from these regions who apply for special protection status after November 1, 2025, will no longer receive it.

"Of course, as we have seen with the recent devastating Russian missile attack on a housing block in Ternopil, no region in Ukraine can be considered completely safe. Nevertheless, some regions are proportionally less affected than others," the ambassador said.