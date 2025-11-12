DeepState: After capturing Rivnopillia, enemy expand maneuvering space toward Huliaipole

The enemy has occupied a number of settlements, including Rivnopillia, and is having success in Solodke, while simultaneously increasing its infantry capabilities to exert further pressure on the positions of the Defense Forces, the OSINT project DeepState stated on Wednesday evening.

"Currently, the enemy is increasing its infantry capabilities to exert further pressure on the positions of the Defense Forces, taking advantage of gaps and problems in the defense. After the capture of Rivnopillia, an operational space for movement on Huliaipole from the north opens up, but the enemy can focus on broader tasks, because the Katsaps [Ukrainian slang for Russians] do not yet have the resources for Huliaipole. Therefore, the movement towards Varvarivka can now continue and pilots can be concentrated in order to complicate logistics in the city. Also, the enemy will most likely take up active shelling of Huiaipole itself in order to weaken the ability to hold the defense," the project analysts said.

In the meantime, the project specialists draw attention to the decisions made by the Southern Defense Forces to withdraw from disadvantageous positions.

"At the same time, I would like to draw attention to the decisions made by the Southern Defense Forces to move away from disadvantageous positions. Society has long demanded realistic decisions from the command in order to preserve the most valuable thing - personnel. There is still work to be done on internal communication, where the Southern Defense Forces report on one number of settlements, the commander-in-chief reports on another, and the chief of the assault troops still clears, storms, and liberates according to the method, which is generally inappropriate in this context and calls into question the trust of society," DeepState said in the statement.