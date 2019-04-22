Facts

12:40 22.04.2019

CEC receives first paper protocol on results of second round of presidential elections

1 min read

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has opened a meeting on the receipt of the original protocols of the district election commissions in paper form on the results of the re-voting in the presidential elections on April 21.

At a meeting on Monday at about 12:15 the CEC received the protocol of 219th territorial district from Sviatoshinsky district of the city of Kyiv, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

