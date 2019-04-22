Facts

11:45 22.04.2019

Lukashenko congratulates Zelensky on winning Ukrainian presidential election

1 min read

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Volodymyr Zelensky on winning the Ukrainian presidential election, the presidential press service said in a statement.

"I am pleased to say that fraternal relations between Belarusians and Ukrainians forged in the course of their joint history are the traditional foundation of relations between our states. I reaffirm that Belarus will always be a predictable partner, a reliable neighbor, and a good friend of Ukraine," Lukashenko said in his greetings.

The joint efforts of Belarus and Ukraine will preserve and further positive trends in bilateral cooperation, and Zelensky's presidency will promote prosperity of Ukraine and achievement of peace and civil accord, he said.

Tags: #greetings #belarus #president
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:51 22.04.2019
Georgian president congratulates Ukraine on free election, hopes to bolster cooperation

Georgian president congratulates Ukraine on free election, hopes to bolster cooperation

13:25 22.04.2019
Junker, Tusk write congratulatory letter to Zelensky: EU will continue supporting Ukraine

Junker, Tusk write congratulatory letter to Zelensky: EU will continue supporting Ukraine

12:25 22.04.2019
Tokayev congratulates Zelensky on winning Ukrainian presidency

Tokayev congratulates Zelensky on winning Ukrainian presidency

12:24 22.04.2019
EBA names seven priority steps from president expected by business

EBA names seven priority steps from president expected by business

12:00 22.04.2019
CoE Sec. congratulates Zelensky, hopes to continue cooperation on reforms

CoE Sec. congratulates Zelensky, hopes to continue cooperation on reforms

11:39 22.04.2019
EBA names seven priority steps from president expected by business

EBA names seven priority steps from president expected by business

10:51 22.04.2019
Yanukovych congratulates Zelensky with election victory

Yanukovych congratulates Zelensky with election victory

00:44 22.04.2019
UK Foreign Secretary to Zelensky: You'll now truly be Servant of the People

UK Foreign Secretary to Zelensky: You'll now truly be Servant of the People

22:36 21.04.2019
New president of Ukraine should continue European way of country – ex-PM of Lithuania

New president of Ukraine should continue European way of country – ex-PM of Lithuania

20:59 21.04.2019
Poroshenko: Zelensky will face strong opposition, I'm ready to support him in actions in interests of Ukraine

Poroshenko: Zelensky will face strong opposition, I'm ready to support him in actions in interests of Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PGO wants to serve suspicion notices in 'Kurchenko case' to ex-head of presidential administration Lozhkin, ex-head of NBU Gontareva, deputy head of presidential administration Filatov

Zelensky leads with 73.21%, for Poroshenko – 24.46% - CEC with 99% of electronic protocols processed

Head of Lviv regional administration Syniutka announces his resignation

Zelensky leading with 73.17%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.5% – 95.06% of protocols processed

'Lifting of freeze of some Yanukovych accounts' not related to funds subject to criminal proceedings – court

LATEST

PGO wants to serve suspicion notices in 'Kurchenko case' to ex-head of presidential administration Lozhkin, ex-head of NBU Gontareva, deputy head of presidential administration Filatov

Ukrainian police receive over 40 false bomb threats on day of second round of election

Zelensky leads with 73.21%, for Poroshenko – 24.46% - CEC with 99% of electronic protocols processed

Two claims filed to court could lock holding of competition to select head of State Tax Service – Finance ministry

Merkel invites Zelensky to Berlin

One KIA, one WIA in hostilities in JFO zone on Monday – Defense ministry

ONE KIA, ONE WIA IN HOSTILITIES IN JFO ZONE ON MONDAY – DEFENSE MINISTRY

CEC receives first paper protocol on results of second round of presidential elections

Head of Lviv regional administration Syniutka announces his resignation

Tymoshenko calls for forming new govt before parliamentary election

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD