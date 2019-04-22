Lukashenko congratulates Zelensky on winning Ukrainian presidential election

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Volodymyr Zelensky on winning the Ukrainian presidential election, the presidential press service said in a statement.

"I am pleased to say that fraternal relations between Belarusians and Ukrainians forged in the course of their joint history are the traditional foundation of relations between our states. I reaffirm that Belarus will always be a predictable partner, a reliable neighbor, and a good friend of Ukraine," Lukashenko said in his greetings.

The joint efforts of Belarus and Ukraine will preserve and further positive trends in bilateral cooperation, and Zelensky's presidency will promote prosperity of Ukraine and achievement of peace and civil accord, he said.