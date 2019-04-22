Canada's PM Trudeau greets Zelensky after election win

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has greeted Volodymyr Zelensky who has won the presidential election in Ukraine.

"Congratulations to Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the results of the Ukrainian presidential election. I'm looking forward to working with you to continue strengthening the ties between Canada & Ukraine, and creating more opportunities for people in both our countries," he said on Twitter in the early hours of Monday, April 22.

He also thanked Canadian observers at the presidential elections in Ukraine.

"Thank you to the Canadians who are observers in the presidential elections in Ukraine – your commitment and hard work are important in supporting Ukrainian democracy," he said.

With 50.18% of voting protocols processed, 73.01% of voters supported Zelensky, 24.65% voted for his rival, incumbent President Petro Poroshenko.

According to the Central Election Commission, the voter turnout in the April 21 runoff vote in Ukraine was 62.07%.