23:24 19.04.2019

Zelensky: We cannot lead Ukraine somewhere, because Ukraine is going towards Europe

Candidate for the presidency of Ukraine, showman Volodymyr Zelensky declares that the Ukrainian state, regardless of the personalities of its leaders, follows the European way of development, for which Ukrainians sacrificed their lives on the Maidan during the Revolution of Dignity in 2014.

"When you [Petro Poroshenko] are saying 'give us a clear answer,' [I say], I am not meeting with a prosecutor and I have done nothing to be there, but you will probably have to meet with him there [...] What I want to say: Ukraine has taken a path towards Europe and this is the most important thing, and the Ukrainians have paid a very high price – these are the lives of our people, the lives of the Ukrainians at Maidan, and you are not a prophet, while I am not Moses, and we cannot lead Ukraine somewhere, because Ukraine is going towards Europe," Zelensky said at the debate at Kyiv's Olympiyskiy Stadium on Friday evening, addressing incumbent president Petro Poroshenko, who is running for the second term.

