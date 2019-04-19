Ukrainians should unite after election in order not to lose Ukraine - Poroshenko

Ukrainian presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko has confirmed that he will accept any result of the presidential election and has noted that the Ukrainians should unite around the goal of protecting the Ukrainian state already the next day after the election.

"I will accept any choice, which the Ukrainian people will make on the 21st [of April] and the life will continue on the 22nd [of April]. And on the 22nd [of April] we should unite to protect our state together and, what is mostly important, not to lose our country," Poroshenko said during a debate at the Olympiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv on Friday.

He also urged supporters of another presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky to think about their choice on April 21 and about how to preserve the Ukrainian state then.

"The renovation [of the Ukrainian authorities] is needed and can be carried out during a parliamentary election, but one cannot play with the country during the presidential election. The price can be extremely high, and an actor and a talented person without any experience cannot lead a war with the Russian aggressor. The price can be very, very high," Poroshenko said.