11:33 24.04.2025

Poroshenko discusses Ukraine's European integration, peace process with Polish FM

Ukrainian parliamentarian, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko met with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, with whom he discussed the negotiation process to end the war and Ukraine's accession to the European Union, the political force reported on its website on Thursday.

"We paid key attention to the complex negotiation process to end the war and its consequences for the security of Ukraine and the entire European continent. We are convinced that the future of Europe in the medium term is being decided precisely in Ukraine, and our common interest is to achieve a real security result for Ukraine, Poland and the transatlantic community," Poroshenko noted.

According to him, the parties also "coordinated their positions regarding the further advancement of the Ukrainian issue in the European Union in the context of accession negotiations."

