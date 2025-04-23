Poroshenko kept at border despite court ruling, causing him to miss first day of Ukraine-NATO Interparliamentary Council – lawyer

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/novyny/

The decision of the Vinnytsia District Administrative Court, which recognized the refusal to the parliamentarian, leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, to cross the state border as unlawful, has entered into legal force, despite this he was being kept at the border for more than three hours, but was eventually allowed to participate in the work of the Ukraine-NATO Interparliamentary Council, the political force's website reported on Wednesday.

"Poroshenko will be at a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Interparliamentary Council. Yesterday, on April 22, 2025, a court decision came into force, establishing the illegality of the January decision of the border guards to refuse Poroshenko to cross the border. The court proved that Poroshenko was right ... It is symbolic that Poroshenko was again at the border, at the same Ustyluh checkpoint. The border guards dragged out time for more than three hours," said his lawyer Ihor Golovan.

He believes that the State Border Guard Service employees were deliberately stalling for time so that politician Poroshenko would not be able to come to the first day of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. "According to our information, they reported directly to the President’s Office through the head of the State Border Guard Service. In the end, they let him through. As a result, the first day was lost, but tomorrow Poroshenko will still be at the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Interparliamentary Council, which will take place in Wiesbaden (Germany)," Golovan said.