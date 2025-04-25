Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:03 25.04.2025

Lawsuit on dividing Poroshenko family's property aimed at protecting ability to finance AFU, political activity - European Solidarity

3 min read
Lawsuit on dividing Poroshenko family's property aimed at protecting ability to finance AFU, political activity - European Solidarity
Photo: https://x.com/poroshenko/status/1915782411964612905/photo/1

The division of property of the spouses of Maryna and Petro Poroshenko is a common tactic to protect the family from attempts to block the ability to finance assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and political activity, according to a statement published on the website of the European Solidarity party, which is headed by Poroshenko.

"The lawsuit about the division of property is a common tactic of the Poroshenko family to protect against Zelenskyy's attempts to block Petro Poroshenko's ability to finance assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and political activities. Since Zelenskyy, by his decree on sanctions, prohibited Petro Poroshenko from committing any transactions, even paying taxes, the financing of the Poroshenko Charity Foundation can only be unblocked through a corresponding court decision. Petro and Maryna Poroshenko informed the court that there is no dispute about the terms of the division between them, so the court has no reason not to satisfy the lawsuit next week," the report says.

The party also noted that there is no talk of a divorce between the spouses and called the relevant reports attempts to discredit the politician and an information attack on the family.

"Petro and Maryna Poroshenko ask to convey to everyone who is interested: their marriage remains strong and filled with love, mutual support and respect for 40 years... There are actually no conflicts in the Poroshenko family and there have never been any," the message says.

As reported, the Kryzhopil District Court of Vinnytsia region will consider the case on April 29 on the division of property between the spouses of Maryna and Petro Poroshenko at the initiative of the wife, according to information on the portal Judiciary of Ukraine (Sudova Vlada Ukrainy).

According to information in the court register, Maryna Poroshenko applied to the court on March 27 of this year with a lawsuit on the division of the spouses' property.

"Since this dispute is of a property nature with the claim price of UAH 17.103 billion, which exceeds 250 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons, this case is subject to consideration in the general claim proceedings in a court session with notification (summons) of the parties," the court's ruling of March 28 states.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by decree of February 12 of this year, imposed sanctions against Poroshenko, who was president before Zelenskyy. Among them is the blocking of assets, namely temporary deprivation of the right to use and dispose of assets belonging to an individual or legal entity, as well as assets in respect of which such an individual may directly or indirectly (through other individuals or legal entities) perform actions identical in content to the exercise of the right to dispose of them; suspension of the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations.

Poroshenko has challenged these sanctions in the Supreme Court of Ukraine. At first hearing on April 17, the fifth president of Ukraine said that the sanctions imposed against him are "preventive in nature." Poroshenko and his representatives emphasize that the sanctions were imposed illegally.

Tags: #poroshenko #european_solidarity_party

