Poroshenko sends another batch of drones, equipment to front

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org

After a Supreme Court hearing on a lawsuit challenging the NSDC sanctions, the leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, is taking a batch of drones and equipment to combat brigades, the party’s press service reports.

“You already know that the sanctions imposed by Zelenskyy against me are preventive. Because the NSDC and the president believe that my actions may ‘threaten national security.’ I admit that everything you see in the photo really threatens not national security, but the Russian Federation,” Poroshenko said.

In particular, brigades and battalions of the Defense Forces will receive 50 fiber-optic FPV drones, 700 FPV drones, a washing and shower complex, a mobile tire fitting, a mobile repair shop, ATVs, electronic warfare equipment, charging stations, Mavic drones, Starlinks, Vanilla Sugar detectors, and diesel generators. The total cost of assistance is UAH 30 million.

"This is not thanks to the criminals in power, but in spite of them. I spent the afternoon in court, where they were considering my lawsuit against Zelenskyy for illegal sanctions. Because they were introduced thoughtlessly, illegally, unconstitutionally and extrajudicially. And the explanations are like in kindergarten. The sanctions were introduced preventively... I will say frankly, with your inaction, corruption and destruction of democracy, you are not helping yourself, not Ukraine, but the Russians," Poroshenko stressed.

"The air in Kyiv has become musty this week. Therefore, we are going to where it is easier to breathe, where unity is still preserved," he added.

As reported, on February 13, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) of February 12, 2025 on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions). According to the appendix to the document, sanctions were imposed against five individuals: businessman Ihor Kolomoisky, former owner of the Finance and Credit bank Kostiantyn Zhevaho, former co-owner of PrivatBank Hennadiy Boholiubov, 5th President of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, and former MP Viktor Medvedchuk.

Poroshenko appealed the sanctions in the Supreme Court of Ukraine. On April 17, the court began considering the claim in the presence of MPs of Ukraine, as well as diplomats from the European Union mission, representatives of the embassies of Germany, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Lithuania, and Denmark.

Poroshenko's representatives emphasize that the sanctions were imposed illegally, as they were imposed on a Ukrainian citizen who is in Ukraine, despite the fact that only Russia considers him a "terrorist." Therefore, there are no grounds under the law for sanctions.

In addition, the representatives noted, the reasons for the application of sanctions are still unknown, since the announced data on the alleged "withdrawal of billions abroad" have never been made public. Moreover, the State Financial Monitoring Service, which was referred to when imposing sanctions, actually refused to confirm such facts, and the head of its legal department stated that this body had no right to provide anyone, in particular the government, with any financial information.