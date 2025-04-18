Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:43 18.04.2025

Poroshenko sends another batch of drones, equipment to front

3 min read
Poroshenko sends another batch of drones, equipment to front
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org

After a Supreme Court hearing on a lawsuit challenging the NSDC sanctions, the leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, is taking a batch of drones and equipment to combat brigades, the party’s press service reports.

“You already know that the sanctions imposed by Zelenskyy against me are preventive. Because the NSDC and the president believe that my actions may ‘threaten national security.’ I admit that everything you see in the photo really threatens not national security, but the Russian Federation,” Poroshenko said.

In particular, brigades and battalions of the Defense Forces will receive 50 fiber-optic FPV drones, 700 FPV drones, a washing and shower complex, a mobile tire fitting, a mobile repair shop, ATVs, electronic warfare equipment, charging stations, Mavic drones, Starlinks, Vanilla Sugar detectors, and diesel generators. The total cost of assistance is UAH 30 million.

"This is not thanks to the criminals in power, but in spite of them. I spent the afternoon in court, where they were considering my lawsuit against Zelenskyy for illegal sanctions. Because they were introduced thoughtlessly, illegally, unconstitutionally and extrajudicially. And the explanations are like in kindergarten. The sanctions were introduced preventively... I will say frankly, with your inaction, corruption and destruction of democracy, you are not helping yourself, not Ukraine, but the Russians," Poroshenko stressed.

"The air in Kyiv has become musty this week. Therefore, we are going to where it is easier to breathe, where unity is still preserved," he added.

As reported, on February 13, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) of February 12, 2025 on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions). According to the appendix to the document, sanctions were imposed against five individuals: businessman Ihor Kolomoisky, former owner of the Finance and Credit bank Kostiantyn Zhevaho, former co-owner of PrivatBank Hennadiy Boholiubov, 5th President of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, and former MP Viktor Medvedchuk.

Poroshenko appealed the sanctions in the Supreme Court of Ukraine. On April 17, the court began considering the claim in the presence of MPs of Ukraine, as well as diplomats from the European Union mission, representatives of the embassies of Germany, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Lithuania, and Denmark.

Poroshenko's representatives emphasize that the sanctions were imposed illegally, as they were imposed on a Ukrainian citizen who is in Ukraine, despite the fact that only Russia considers him a "terrorist." Therefore, there are no grounds under the law for sanctions.

In addition, the representatives noted, the reasons for the application of sanctions are still unknown, since the announced data on the alleged "withdrawal of billions abroad" have never been made public. Moreover, the State Financial Monitoring Service, which was referred to when imposing sanctions, actually refused to confirm such facts, and the head of its legal department stated that this body had no right to provide anyone, in particular the government, with any financial information.

Tags: #drones #poroshenko #european_solidarity_party

MORE ABOUT

15:29 17.04.2025
Poroshenko appeals imposed sanctions in Supreme Court

Poroshenko appeals imposed sanctions in Supreme Court

15:54 15.04.2025
Authorities began to abuse martial law, strengthening authoritarian tendencies - Poroshenko

Authorities began to abuse martial law, strengthening authoritarian tendencies - Poroshenko

12:58 12.04.2025
NBU recognizes his business reputation as not impeccable for attempt to seize his IIB shares - Poroshenko

NBU recognizes his business reputation as not impeccable for attempt to seize his IIB shares - Poroshenko

17:57 10.04.2025
NBU sends request to International Investment Bank as for spending of Sprava Hromad and Poroshenko Charity Foundation on AFU – European Solidarity

NBU sends request to International Investment Bank as for spending of Sprava Hromad and Poroshenko Charity Foundation on AFU – European Solidarity

19:43 08.04.2025
Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

11:52 08.04.2025
European Solidarity submits to Rada draft appeal addressed to US Congress - MP Gerashchenko

European Solidarity submits to Rada draft appeal addressed to US Congress - MP Gerashchenko

10:07 08.04.2025
Defense Forces shoot down nine out of 46 UAVs overnight, 31 more drones lost from location - Air Force

Defense Forces shoot down nine out of 46 UAVs overnight, 31 more drones lost from location - Air Force

18:07 07.04.2025
Drones destroy 77,000 enemy targets in March – Syrsky

Drones destroy 77,000 enemy targets in March – Syrsky

16:30 07.04.2025
National Guard Brigades Liut and Rubezh receive Ai-Petri SV counter-intelligence systems

National Guard Brigades Liut and Rubezh receive Ai-Petri SV counter-intelligence systems

16:40 05.04.2025
Poroshenko: Ukraine needs national unity in power, competent and professional negotiating delegation

Poroshenko: Ukraine needs national unity in power, competent and professional negotiating delegation

HOT NEWS

Ukraine considers March 25 as start of energy ceasefire - Zelenskyy's adviser

Zelenskyy signs laws extending martial law, mobilization for another 90 days

Ukrainian PM to hold talks in Washington from April 21 to sign agreement on creation of Reconstruction Investment Fund with USA by April 26 – memo

In 1992, Ukraine had 225 air defense systems, in 2019 about 60 – Zelenskyy

Domestic defense sector loaded at 60% of capabilities – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Ukrainian Red Cross to provide humanitarian aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kharkiv

Ukraine considers March 25 as start of energy ceasefire - Zelenskyy's adviser

US Vice President says he is 'optimistic' regarding Russia-Ukraine war cessation

Sybiha condemns attack on Easter cake production workshop in Sumy: ‘Traditional Christian values’ of Russia

Sweden plans to finance innovative areas in defense sector

Ukraine receives final batch of 20 KIA BONGO ambulances from South Korea

French FM considers meetings in Paris on April 17 ‘diplomatic success for France’

Already 98 injured in Kharkiv – mayor

Lammy on meetings in Paris: Working hard with allies to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine

No fuel station crisis expected after May 1 bioethanol mandate in Ukraine – OKKO CEO

AD
AD