14:01 25.04.2025

Poroshenko calls for transfer of Taurus missiles, adoption of resolutions in support of Ukraine’s territorial integrity

MP of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, during a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Interparliamentary Council in Wiesbaden, called on Germany to adopt a decision on the transfer of Taurus missiles. He noted that Russia uses North Korean missiles and Iranian drones for air attacks, and called on the German authorities to demonstrate leadership, according to the European Solidarity website.

"We are confronting Russia when it sends North Korean troops, sends Iranian strike drones and North Korean ballistic missiles. We need to strengthen air defense, and Taurus should be an integral part. Especially now, when we have an as yet unconfirmed signal that perhaps some ‘hotheads’ want to try to stop the issuance of American permission to Great Britain to use Storm Shadow and France to use the same type of missile. Therefore, a firm and timely position of Germany is important," Poroshenko noted.

He also called on European parliaments to adopt declarations in support of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, similar to the Crimean Declaration.

Poroshenko stressed that it was necessary to prepare a statement for national parliaments that would demonstrate the policy of non-recognition of Putin’s blackmail, and stressed that it was important for such a statement to be heard in the Bundestag, the French National Assembly, and the Baltic countries. This, he said, would be a response that demonstrates that not only Ukraine, but all of Europe does not accept Putin’s blackmail.

“I want to remind you that during my effective work with President Trump, the so-called Crimean Declaration was signed in 2018, and it was modeled on the Baltic Declaration of 1940. This was not an initiative of Secretary of State Pompeo, it was a direct instruction in my presence from President Trump,” Poroshenko noted.

“And as president, I received a firm guarantee from the United States that the United States will never recognize the occupation of territories that destroys Ukrainian sovereignty. It would be extremely important for Ukraine to have such support from all our colleagues. I am addressing not only the German Bundestag,” Poroshenko noted.

 

