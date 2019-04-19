Facts

17:40 19.04.2019

TV channel 112.Ukraine, others to announce exit poll results on day of run-off presidential election

2 min read
Television channel 112.Ukraine on April 21, the day of Ukraine's run-off presidential election, will announce results of an exit poll conducting by the New Image Marketing Group.

The channel said the American Global Management Association and the U.K.-based The Independent newspaper have commissioned the poll.

As part of the exit poll, 16,000 voters will be surveyed at the exit from 500 polling stations throughout Ukraine, with the exception of Russia-occupied Crimea and Russia-occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The margin of error of the exit poll will be 1.7%.

"The survey will be held by secret ballot. Anyone wishing to take part in the exit poll will independently fill out a questionnaire with questions and drop it into a special box," it was reported.

The results of the exit poll will be announced on the TV channel “112. Ukraine on Sunday, April 21, after the completion of voting.

The Election Marathon "Who?" on 112.Ukraine TV starts at 17:00 on April 21 and lasts until 2:00 in the morning.

As reported, on the day of the vote on April 21, a national exit poll will be conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, as well as the 1+1 TV channel, which will publish the results. The polls will be conducted by two research companies, Kantar TNS and Info Sapiens.

Tags: #112_ukraine_tv #elections #exit_polls #ukraine
