14:26 19.04.2019

Next stage of testing Neptune mobile cruise missile complex planned for May 2019

Next stage of testing Neptune mobile cruise missile complex planned for May 2019

The next stage of the test of the mobile cruise missile system "Neptune" is scheduled for May this year, developer of the mobile cruise missile system, general designer of the "Luch" design bureau Oleh Korostyliov said during a working meeting with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov.

During the meeting, Turchynov and Korostyliov discussed the issue of preparing the mobile cruise missile system for new tests and the measures necessary to prepare them for serial production, the NSDC website said.

"The mobile system of "Neptune" cruise missiles, which can destroy naval and land targets, should be one of the main strike systems to ensure the protection of the Black Sea and Azov coasts after all tests are completed and the system put on armament," the NSDC Secretary emphasized.

Turchynov expressed gratitude to the leadership and the engineering staff of the "Luch" design bureau as well as the labor collectives of the partner enterprises "for the quality implementation of a large-scale project in record time."

Tags: #missile #testing #turchynov #ukraine #neptune
