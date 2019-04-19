Russian influence on Ukraine's presidential elections one of dominating themes of campaign – media monitoring

Russian influence on elections in Ukraine and on the candidates for the presidency of Ukraine has become one of the dominant topics in the preelection debate, according to results of media monitoring of the second round of presidential elections.

"Elections were again a priority topic, which was covered by both TV channels and online media, and the second most highlighted topic was the issue of presidential debates and the non-participation of one of the candidates (for both TV channels and online media). The media also continued to highlight Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine," says the report, titled "Who Ukrainian Media Elected," presented in Kyiv on Friday.

The report says showman and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky did not give interviews, communicate with the media or take part in televised debates.

"Despite the fact that Petro Poroshenko received more coverage than his competitor on all but one channel and on all but one online media, the difference in the total amount of coverage between the two rivals was not significant," the report says.

TV channel 1+1 provided almost the same amount of coverage to candidates. According to the study, 15% of the channel's coverage of incumbent President Petro Poroshenko was negative, and 85% was neutral, and on Zelensky, 98% was neutral and 1% was positive.

The media monitoring project was conducted from April 1 to April 12 by the public organization Commission on Journalist Ethics, Platform for Human Rights, Ukrainian Institute of Media and Communications and StopFake, with the support of the Council of Europe.