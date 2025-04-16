Russian invaders execute POW in Donbas

Russian invaders shot an unarmed captured serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Volnovakha district, an investigation has been launched, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

"According to operational data, on April 11, 2025, three servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were performing service and combat missions at positions near the village of Rozdolne, Volnovakha district. During the assault operations, the occupiers took them prisoner. One of the unarmed Ukrainian servicemen was shot with an automatic weapon by representatives of the army of the aggressor state," the Prosecutor General's Office said on Telegram on Wednesday.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings into the fact of committing a war crime that caused the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the killing of prisoners is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a grave international crime.