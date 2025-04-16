Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:47 16.04.2025

Sybiha urges EU foreign ministers to visit Ukraine on May 9

1 min read
Sybiha urges EU foreign ministers to visit Ukraine on May 9
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expects that EU foreign ministers will accept an invitation to visit Ukraine on April 9 as a sign of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, said MFA spokesman Heorhiy Tykhy.

"On Monday, Minister of Legal Affairs Andriy Sybiga spoke at the EU Council of Foreign Ministers online. Among other things... the minister also invited his fellow EU foreign ministers to visit Ukraine on May 9 as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman, this visit may be a sign that the international community, European partners with Ukraine, especially when "against this backdrop, the Victory Day celebration will take place in Moscow."

"This is an invitation for EU foreign ministers. They have received this invitation. We know that the feedback is positive. We expect this visit to take place, it is very important for us. "We hope that it will really be a great opportunity to show our unity against the backdrop of Russian aggression and terror," Tykhy said.

Tags: #foreign_ministers #may_9

MORE ABOUT

12:24 05.03.2025
NATO foreign ministers to meet on April 3-4

NATO foreign ministers to meet on April 3-4

10:47 02.10.2023
EU foreign ministers to discuss further support for Ukraine, Zelenskyy's Peace Formula

EU foreign ministers to discuss further support for Ukraine, Zelenskyy's Peace Formula

10:32 02.10.2023
Borrell convenes meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv on Monday

Borrell convenes meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv on Monday

18:55 10.05.2023
Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency: If Ukraine wanted to do smth in Moscow on May 9, they would have seen the effect

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency: If Ukraine wanted to do smth in Moscow on May 9, they would have seen the effect

20:39 24.03.2022
Russia's Armed Forces constantly carrying out propaganda work that war must be completed before May 9 – General Staff

Russia's Armed Forces constantly carrying out propaganda work that war must be completed before May 9 – General Staff

22:24 27.02.2022
UK foreign secretary announces agreement of G7 states to continue supply of defensive weapons to Ukraine

UK foreign secretary announces agreement of G7 states to continue supply of defensive weapons to Ukraine

09:21 07.02.2022
Czech, Austrian, Slovak FMs to jointly visit Ukraine on Feb 7-8

Czech, Austrian, Slovak FMs to jointly visit Ukraine on Feb 7-8

10:55 11.03.2021
Foreign Ministers of Great Britain, Baltic States agree on cooperation in Ukraine, Belarus

Foreign Ministers of Great Britain, Baltic States agree on cooperation in Ukraine, Belarus

15:06 28.05.2019
Foreign ministers of Germany, France will arrive in Kyiv on Thursday

Foreign ministers of Germany, France will arrive in Kyiv on Thursday

18:01 26.09.2018
Ukrainian, Hungarian foreign ministers meet in New York

Ukrainian, Hungarian foreign ministers meet in New York

HOT NEWS

Russia violates energy truce more than 30 times – Foreign Ministry

Svyrydenko reports significant progress in work on agreement with USA

Rada approves extension of martial law, general mobilization until August 6 – MP

It is difficult for victims of war crimes in court, but their testimonies to become 'bricks' for tribunal – Irpin court dpty head

Russian POWs in custody do not plead guilty, want to be exchanged – Irpin court dpty head

LATEST

Russian invaders execute POW in Donbas

Russia violates energy truce more than 30 times – Foreign Ministry

Finland continues to close border with Russia amid risk of 'instrumentalized migration'

Svyrydenko reports significant progress in work on agreement with USA

Latvia, UNDP restore bombed school, hospital in Chernihiv

Pastor Burns agrees Russia must be held accountable for war crimes

Italy transfers first tranche of EUR 25 mln for restoration of Ukraine’s energy system

Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers take part in search for victims of Russian UAV attack on Odesa

Rada approves extension of martial law, general mobilization until August 6 – MP

Bulgaria using reactor sale statements as bargaining chip – Ukrainian MP Kucherenko

AD
AD