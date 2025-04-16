Sybiha urges EU foreign ministers to visit Ukraine on May 9

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expects that EU foreign ministers will accept an invitation to visit Ukraine on April 9 as a sign of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, said MFA spokesman Heorhiy Tykhy.

"On Monday, Minister of Legal Affairs Andriy Sybiga spoke at the EU Council of Foreign Ministers online. Among other things... the minister also invited his fellow EU foreign ministers to visit Ukraine on May 9 as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman, this visit may be a sign that the international community, European partners with Ukraine, especially when "against this backdrop, the Victory Day celebration will take place in Moscow."

"This is an invitation for EU foreign ministers. They have received this invitation. We know that the feedback is positive. We expect this visit to take place, it is very important for us. "We hope that it will really be a great opportunity to show our unity against the backdrop of Russian aggression and terror," Tykhy said.