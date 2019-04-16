Facts

Poroshenko: Second round of presidential election will not be disrupted

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said the second round of the presidential election, which is scheduled for April 21, would not be disrupted because of insufficient members of polling stations, the president's press service has said.

"Elections were recognized as exemplary in the first round. Ukraine has never held such open and transparent elections. I emphasize the same will be the case for the second round," Poroshenko said during the Freedom of Speech program on the ICTV channel on Monday evening.

According to the president, in the absence of a quorum, members of district election commissions are given the right to independently form the necessary number of members of district election commissions.

Poroshenko said volunteers can be recruited to work as members of voting commissions and observers by calling the hotline.

"Now, through the hotline, volunteers are recruited to work as members of commissions and observers. No one in any region can stop or interfere with the electoral process," Poroshenko said.

