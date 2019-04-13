Tymoshenko calls on Poroshenko and Zelensky not to discredit status of president in political struggle

Leader of the Batkivschyna party Yulia Tymoshenko has called on candidates for the presidency of Ukraine, incumbent head of state Petro Poroshenko and showman Volodymyr Zelensky, not to demean the status of presidency.

"I saw the destruction of the status of presidency, I saw the humiliation of the Ukrainian state. I think, just like me, millions of Ukrainians, did not want to see this," she said in a video posted on her Facebook page.

Turning to Poroshenko, the politician advised the current head of state to keep the presidential bar and not to become part of someone else's show.

"No matter how difficult it is, to protect the status of presidency and the status of state," she said.

"I want to appeal to Volodymyr Zelensky. If you want to hold this post, take care of the dignity and honor of this position. You do not need to organize battles around it and you don't need to, leading the struggle for the right to become president, destroy the honor and pride of presidential status," Tymoshenko said.