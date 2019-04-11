Facts

Ze!Team offers conducting debates with Poroshenko via video link

Ze!Team offers conducting debates with Poroshenko via video link

The campaign headquarters of showman and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky has offered to hold debate with incumbent President Petro Poroshenko live via a video link.

"We are offering a compromise. If everyone really wants us to debate, in order not to create the impression we are avoiding the debates, we propose (debating) via a video link," Ze!Team headquarters chairman Ivan Bakanov said on the Pryamiy TV channel on Thursday.

"If Poroshenko is at Ukraine's national public broadcast studio (UA:PBC) and we are at the Olympiyskiy Stadium, we can combine the broadcast feeds and debate with one another live on air," Bakanov said.

