Nasirov challenging announcement of tenders to select heads of tax, customs services in court

A claim of former head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine Roman Nasirov against the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine regarding the announcement of tenders to select heads of the State Customs Service and the State Tax Service has been filed in Kyiv's district administrative court.

The press service of the court reported on Wednesday that Nasirov asked the court to declare illegal government's resolution on the announcement of a tender to run the vacant post of the head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine and on the announcement of a tender to run the vacant post of the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

"The court is deciding on the opening of hearings under the claim," the court said.

On April 8, 2019, the National Agency for Civil Service received seven applications after announced tenders to select heads of the State Customs Service and the State Tax Service being restored in the process of the reorganization of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine.