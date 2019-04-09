Member of emergencies service's bomb disposal squad killed in clearance of landmines near pumping station in Donetsk region, two persons wounded – Interior ministry

A member of the bomb disposal squad of the Emergencies Service of Ukraine was killed in clearance of landmines near a water pumping station in Donetsk region, two squad members were wounded, the Interior Ministry of Ukraine has reported.

According to a report of the ministry on its Facebook page, on Tuesday, at around 10:30 amnear Zaitseve, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, during landmine clearance near the Siversky-Donetsk-Donbas pumping station (the "grey" zone) a bomb disposal squad of the Emergencies Service was hit by a mine.

"Head of the civil defense service A.Boitsov was killed in the incident, Senior Lieutenant of the civil defense service D.Slepkan and Senior Sergeant of the civil defense service Y.Beskorovainy were injured," the ministry said.