Zelensky: debates with Poroshenko to be held at Olympiysky stadium on April 19

Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky has said his debates with the incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, will be held at the Olympiysky National Sports Complex on April 19.

"My debates with Poroshenko will be held at the Olympiysky National Sports Complex on April 19, where I will be able to ask him any question that I like," Zelensky said in a video message posted on Team Zelensky's Facebook page on Monday.