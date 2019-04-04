Poroshenko campaign wants two rounds of debates, at NSC Olympiyskiy, UA:PBC on April 19

Advisor to President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko Rostyslav Pavlenko has spoken in favor of holding presidential debates both at NSC Olympiyskiy Stadium and at the National Public TV and Radio Broadcasting Company (UA:PBC) of Ukraine on April 19.

"We would consider it possible to hold several rounds of debates. The first is "well, the stadium, then the stadium" ... And, of course, it is necessary to fulfill the law of Ukraine and take part in the debates that are foreseen in the event of a second vote. This time – on April 19 - with Ukrainian television in the format envisaged by Ukrainian legislation," said Pavlenko at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.