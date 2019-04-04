Facts

10:55 04.04.2019

Zelensky is front-running candidate in run-off – exit poll ordered for first round by 112.ua, NewsOne TV channels

Zelensky is front-running candidate in run-off – exit poll ordered for first round by 112.ua, NewsOne TV channels

Showman Volodymyr Zelensky scores 49.4% in the presidential run-off in Ukraine, and incumbent Head of State Petro Poroshenko scores 19.8%, according to an exit poll ordered by 112 Ukraine TV Channel (112.ua) and NewsOne TV channel and conducted during the voting day of the first round by the SORA Institute for Social Research and Consulting (Austria) and the Social Monitoring Center (Ukraine).

As reported on the Social Monitoring Center's website, 49.4% preferred Zelensky when answering to the question: "Whom will you vote for, if Zelensky and Poroshenko garner enough votes for the run-off?," and 19.8% of respondents said that they would cast their votes in favor of the incumbent president.

Another 19.2% of the respondents were not able to answer, and 11.6% said they would not participate in the voting.

The exit poll of the 112 Ukraine and NewsOne TV channels was conducted jointly by the Institute for Social Research and Consulting SORA (Austria) and the Social Monitoring Center (Ukraine). More than 29,500 voters were polled at the exit from 500 polling stations on the day of the election of the President of Ukraine on March 31, 2019, using a personal interview. Statistical error is not reported.

