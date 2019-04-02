Tymoshenko claims Poroshenko dishonestly gets to second round, but she won't appeal March 31 vote results

Yulia Tymoshenko, a presidential candidate and Batkivschyna Party leader, says she is convinced that incumbent President Petro Poroshenko has made it to the second round of the presidential elections dishonestly, but she does not plan to appeal to the results of the March 31 vote.

"Poroshenko's vote was rigged, he shouldn't have been in the second round, he made it there dishonestly. Now, I know, you have a question whether we, as the team, are going to appeal these results in court. I can say right now: we will not go to court," she said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to the politician, her team and she accepted this decision because they do not believe that justice can be achieved in the Ukrainian courts.

Tymoshenko says the incumbent president "privatized" the judicial system, and it will not produce a fair decision on the election fraud that has happened.

"We would simply waste time, hoping for something that is not worth it," Tymoshenko said.

In addition, she said she did not intend to call on Ukrainians to go to the protests against the election results in connection with the fraud.

"You know what condition the country is in; you know it has been brought to the survival. And we are aware that any protest may become a springboard for the aggressor country, which has been waging war against Ukraine. I will never let us be involved in any domestic clashes in Ukraine, rocking the boat," she added.