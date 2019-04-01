Facts

08:54 01.04.2019

Zelensky gets 30.2%, Poroshenko 16.64%, Tymoshenko 13.08% as CEC processes 50.36% of voting protocols – CEC

1 min read
Zelensky gets 30.2%, Poroshenko 16.64%, Tymoshenko 13.08% as CEC processes 50.36% of voting protocols – CEC

Ukrainian presidential candidates Volodymyr Zelensky and incumbent President Petro Poroshenko have 30.2% and 16.64% of the vote, respectively, according to the Central Election Commission, which has processed 50.36% of March 31 voting protocols.

Some 13.08% of voters supported Batkivschyna leader Yulia Tymoshenko, and 11.53% - a candidate from the Opposition Platform - For Life party Yuriy Boiko, the CEC website reported.

Leader of the Civil Position Party Anatoliy Hrytsenko was supported by 7.11% of citizens, former SBU head Ihor Smeshko had 5.93% of supportive votes, leader of the Radical party Oleh Liashko received 5.12% of votes, candidate from the Opposition Bloc party Oleksandr Vilkul - 4.21%, and representative of the Svoboda party Ruslan Koshulynsky received 1.66%.

Independent MP Yuriy Tymoshenko had 0.6% of the vote, candidate from the UKROP Party Oleksandr Shevchenko scored 0.53%, candidate from the Spravedlyvist (Justice) Social and Political Movement Valentyn Nalyvaichenko got 0.23%.

The remaining candidates scored less than 0.2% of the vote each.

Some 1.17% of ballots were declared invalid.

Tags: #cec #results #election
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:28 01.04.2019
Zelensky with 30.36%, Poroshenko 16.40%, Tymoshenko 13.08% - CEC with 60.28% of voting protocols processed

Zelensky with 30.36%, Poroshenko 16.40%, Tymoshenko 13.08% - CEC with 60.28% of voting protocols processed

09:42 01.04.2019
Police receive more than 2,000 reports of electoral violations on Sunday – Interior Ministry

Police receive more than 2,000 reports of electoral violations on Sunday – Interior Ministry

09:15 01.04.2019
No systemic violations recorded during presidential election – Justice minister

No systemic violations recorded during presidential election – Justice minister

08:37 01.04.2019
Zelensky leads with 30.16%, Poroshenko secures 16.69% as CEC processes more than 45% of voting protocols

Zelensky leads with 30.16%, Poroshenko secures 16.69% as CEC processes more than 45% of voting protocols

07:25 01.04.2019
Zelensky and Poroshenko to compete in run-off, securing 30.23% vs. 16.65% as CEC processes 40.21% of voting protocols

Zelensky and Poroshenko to compete in run-off, securing 30.23% vs. 16.65% as CEC processes 40.21% of voting protocols

07:12 01.04.2019
Foreign constituency voting results: Poroshenko has greatest support in Switzerland, Zelensky most supported in Qatar

Foreign constituency voting results: Poroshenko has greatest support in Switzerland, Zelensky most supported in Qatar

05:46 01.04.2019
Zelensky leads with 30.18%, Poroshenko secures 16.65% as CEC processes 30.52% of voting protocols

Zelensky leads with 30.18%, Poroshenko secures 16.65% as CEC processes 30.52% of voting protocols

05:19 01.04.2019
Foreign constituency voting results: Poroshenko and Zelensky remain front-runners with 73.26% of processed protocols

Foreign constituency voting results: Poroshenko and Zelensky remain front-runners with 73.26% of processed protocols

05:06 01.04.2019
Zelensky still has 30.03% of the vote, Poroshenko secures 16.96% as CEC processes over 25% of voting protocols

Zelensky still has 30.03% of the vote, Poroshenko secures 16.96% as CEC processes over 25% of voting protocols

04:56 01.04.2019
CEC announces final data on turnout at presidential vote in Ukraine: 63.52%

CEC announces final data on turnout at presidential vote in Ukraine: 63.52%

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Presidential elections in Ukraine pass without systematic violations – CEC head

Poroshenko: not Galkin or Petrosyan but Putin will represent Russia at talks

Voter turnout at Ukraine's presidential election at 115 constituencies at 63.81% as of 20:00 – CEC

Zelensky, Poroshenko reach second round of presidential race – national exit poll

Total of 600 kilos of heroin seized in Kyiv region - Ukrainian National Police head

LATEST

Govt extends terms of decreased level of payments by heat suppliers, CHPPs to Naftogaz for consumed gas

Boiko leading in two Ukrainian regions, Poroshenko in three, Zelensky in others – CEC with 56.18% of protocols processed

Orthodox Church of Ukraine opens in Slovenia – Embassy

NBU obliges financial companies, postal operators to notify about refusals to settle transactions for persons from sanctions list

Poroshenko's income tops UAH 1.5 bln in 2018 – declaration

ZELENSKY GETS 30.2%, POROSHENKO 16.64%, TYMOSHENKO 13.08% AS CEC PROCESSES 50.36% OF VOTING PROTOCOLS - CEC

Military conscription starts in Ukraine in April

Ukraine-Russia Friendship Treaty expires on April 1

Presidential candidate Zelensky: No oppression if the public doesn't accept his victory

Ukraine's military in Joint Forces Operation zone in Donbas able to cast their votes for future president – CEC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD