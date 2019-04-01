Zelensky gets 30.2%, Poroshenko 16.64%, Tymoshenko 13.08% as CEC processes 50.36% of voting protocols – CEC

Ukrainian presidential candidates Volodymyr Zelensky and incumbent President Petro Poroshenko have 30.2% and 16.64% of the vote, respectively, according to the Central Election Commission, which has processed 50.36% of March 31 voting protocols.

Some 13.08% of voters supported Batkivschyna leader Yulia Tymoshenko, and 11.53% - a candidate from the Opposition Platform - For Life party Yuriy Boiko, the CEC website reported.

Leader of the Civil Position Party Anatoliy Hrytsenko was supported by 7.11% of citizens, former SBU head Ihor Smeshko had 5.93% of supportive votes, leader of the Radical party Oleh Liashko received 5.12% of votes, candidate from the Opposition Bloc party Oleksandr Vilkul - 4.21%, and representative of the Svoboda party Ruslan Koshulynsky received 1.66%.

Independent MP Yuriy Tymoshenko had 0.6% of the vote, candidate from the UKROP Party Oleksandr Shevchenko scored 0.53%, candidate from the Spravedlyvist (Justice) Social and Political Movement Valentyn Nalyvaichenko got 0.23%.

The remaining candidates scored less than 0.2% of the vote each.

Some 1.17% of ballots were declared invalid.