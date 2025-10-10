Most Ukrainians favor creation of a national unity government – KIIS survey

Among Ukrainians, a favorable attitude towards the idea of creating a government of national unity based on a broad unification of all patriotic forces in and outside the parliament prevails. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

"Yes, 49% of respondents said that they have a positive attitude towards such an idea. On the other hand, only 8% have a negative attitude. The remaining respondents have either a neutral (39%) or an uncertain (4%) attitude," the survey report states.

It is noted that in all regions of Ukraine the population is quite favorable towards the idea of a Government of National Unity. At the same time, the idea enjoys the greatest support in Western Ukraine.

Both among those who trust the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and among those who do not trust him, the attitude towards the idea of a national unity government is quite favorable.

Executive Director of KIIS Anton Hrushetsky, commenting on the survey results, noted that the survey raised the question of joining forces in and outside parliament, and, apparently, some respondents expect that forces outside parliament would also be able to take an appropriate part in such a Government.

"Yes, in Ukraine, the Defense Forces and volunteers enjoy the greatest trust, so many would like representatives of military and volunteer circles to be represented in leadership positions. In addition, it is necessary to take into account the attitude of Ukrainians towards parties and politicians as potential participants in such a broad association. As we have seen, in the case of no faction in parliament, the majority does not consider its activities useful, but at the same time 59% (i.e., the majority of the population) favorably assess the activities of at least one faction. With the addition of authoritative forces outside parliament, this indicator would be even higher. It is very possible that in the case of establishing constructive (in particular, without mutual insults and hostile rhetoric) and effective cooperation, Ukrainians could tolerantly perceive that such a broad association includes their political opponents. That is, the priority is still the effectiveness of cooperation," he explained.

Another practical issue, Hrushetsky emphasized, is leadership, that is, who could be the prime minister. As the KIIS survey in May 2025 showed, few politicians have a sufficiently high level of trust to claim the role of a unifying leader (if we are talking about the need for "national unity").

"Therefore, once again, the idea of a national unity government arouses favorable feelings among many Ukrainians, but at the same time we see that there are a number of practical issues that need to be resolved in order to gain more active support among the public," he said.

The survey was conducted from September 19 to 28, 2025. 1,029 respondents were interviewed using the method of telephone interviews (computer-assisted telephone interviews, CATI) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers (with random generation of phone numbers and subsequent statistical weighting) in all regions of Ukraine (the territory controlled by the Government of Ukraine). The survey was conducted with adult (aged 18 and older) citizens of Ukraine who, at the time of the survey, lived in the territory of Ukraine controlled by the Government of Ukraine. The sample did not include residents of territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities (at the same time, some of the respondents are IDPs who moved from occupied territories), and the survey was not conducted with citizens who left abroad after February 24, 2022.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

Under war conditions, in addition to the aforementioned formal error, a certain systematic deviation is added.