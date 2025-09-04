Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:21 04.09.2025

High Anti-Corruption Court collects UAH 2.8 bln in state revenue since 2022 for 'sanctions cases'

2 min read

The Appeal Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court has reviewed 33 "sanctions cases" since 2022, the press service of the court reports.

"To put it briefly in numbers: 33 cases of appeals against the decisions of the court of first instance were in the appeal procedure, 16 decisions were left unchanged, in 5 cases the appeals against the court's decisions were returned, in 3 cases the appeals were left without consideration/refused to open proceedings/closed the appeal proceedings," the message on Facebook states.

In addition, nine decisions of the first instance were canceled. In particular, in 6 cases, the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine was canceled in the part of the refusal to satisfy the claim and a new decision was made in this part, by which the claim in the canceled part was satisfied, in 1 case, the decision was canceled and a new decision was made, by which the claim was refused, in 1 case, the decision was canceled and a new decision was made, by which the claim was partially satisfied, and in 1 more case, the decision was canceled and a new decision was made, by which the claim was fully satisfied.

"Since 2022, based on the results of the appeal review of "sanctions cases" by the judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine, about UAH 2.8 billion, 1,769 vehicles, 68 residential and non-residential premises, 38 land plots, 8 aircraft and sea vessels, as well as securities and corporate rights have been collected for the state's income," the court noted.

The court emphasized that the consideration of each of these appeals requires a comprehensive approach and in-depth analysis of the corporate structure of the companies, their relationships with sanctioned persons, and the nature of their activities. In addition, the decisions adopted are of decisive importance, since the decisions of the Appeal Chamber are final and not subject to cassation review.

