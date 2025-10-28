ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts 11.9% increase in H1 2025 net loss

PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (AMKR, Dnipropetrovsk region), the country's largest steel producer, widened its net loss by 11.9% year-on-year in January–June 2025, to UAH 4.219 billion from UAH 3.770 billion in the same period of 2024.

According to AMKR's interim report, net revenue for H1 2025 decreased by 10.4%, to UAH 33.818 billion, compared with UAH 30.622 billion a year earlier. As of end-June 2025, the company's accumulated uncovered loss stood at UAH 28.163 billion.

According to its annual report, AMKR reduced its consolidated net loss in 2024 by 25.5% versus 2023, to UAH 8.842 billion from UAH 11.876 billion. However, net revenue fell by 54.3%, to UAH 64.600 billion from UAH 41.874 billion. Retained earnings as of end-2024 totaled UAH 24.040 billion.

As reported, the company ended 2022 with a net loss of UAH 49.009 billion, compared with a net profit of UAH 25.283 billion in 2021.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is Ukraine's largest producer of long steel products, specializing in rebar and wire rod.

ArcelorMittal owns ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih and several smaller enterprises in Ukraine, including PJSC ArcelorMittal Berislav.