10:44 31.03.2019

Groysman files e-declaration for 2018

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has filed an electronic declaration for 2018, where the total amount of accrued income has amounted to UAH 9.38 million, while the accrued income in 2017 amounted to UAH 17.1 million and included income from the alienation of commercial real estate, the press service of the Cabinet has reported.

"In 2018, the income consisted of wages in the post of Prime Minister - UAH 443, 430, income from the provision of real estate (purcahsed before 2006) for rent UAH 5.1 million, and income from placing funds in bank accounts - UAH 3.7 million," the press service of the government said on Sunday morning.

The information indicates that last year there was no change in the list of real estate, which belongs to the head of government.

