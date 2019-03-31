Ukraine's Honorary Consulate opens in Polish Katowice

The Honorary Consulate of Ukraine has opened in the Polish city of Katowice in the south of the country, Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Andrii Deshchytsia has said.

"The Honorary Consulate of Ukraine has been officially opened in the town of Katowice, the capital of the Silesian Voivodeship of Poland, which will be led by ... Jarosław Wieczorek," the diplomat wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Deshchytsia said that this is already the 12th Ukrainian Honorary Consulate in Poland.